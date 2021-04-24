(Red Oak) -- A Corning man was taken by helicopter after sustaining injuries when dealing with vehicle troubles.
According to the Montgomery Sheriffs office at approximately 11:32, officers were advised of an incident at the Red Oak Livestock Market at 1511 200th Street. It was reported that a vehicle had rolled over a subject. Upon arrival, Stanley W. Roberts, 66, of Corning was located near a Green 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 located in the parking lot of the Red Oak Livestock market, near the east entrance parked next to the ditch.
Mr. Roberts had gotten under the vehicle as it wouldn't start, and he had attempted to start it by shorting the solenoid with a screwdriver while under the vehicle. This caused the vehicle to move backwards onto Stanley's right side while his arm was caught in the underside of the engine compartment. The vehicle was blocked in place with a piece of wood. A passerby and rescue was summoned.
Stanley was treated by personnel from Red Oak Fire and Rescue and was transported to the Red Oak Airport where Stanley was then transferred to UNMC in Omaha for treatment of his injuries by Air Evac Medical Helicopter. The extent of his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire and Rescue personnel.