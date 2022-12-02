(Corning) -- Voters in the Southwest Valley School District will have a big decision to make early next year.
That's after the Corning School Board approved last week to set a special election for a bond issue between $18.6 and $19.5 million for March 7th, 2023, regarding several facilities upgrades in the school district. Chris Fenster is superintendent for Southwest Valley schools and joined KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning to discuss the facility proposal. While facility planning dates back to nearly a year ago this month, Fenster says the more recent efforts throughout 2022 have involved a community committee to hammer out the priorities for the district.
"That was about six people in our community that met for six months with Estes Construction and our architects, toured the buildings, and looked at all the facilities to see what we had," said Fenster. "Once they decided on that in September or October, they presented to the board what they thought were the biggest needs."
Additionally, Fenster says a community survey showed roughly 72% agreed with moving forward with the proposed renovations.
Topping that list -- extensive renovations to the over-60-year-old Corning Elementary School.
"We have two pods there and the proposal is to take off the east pod and actually build square buildings for the east classrooms," Fenster explained. "And then there's some storage area for our facility down there. We have two places that we have storage and they're kind of outdated -- both of them are."
Additionally, plans call to renovate the facility's west pod, which Fenster says will allow for the inclusion of the Early Childhood Education Center.
"They're going to renovate it inside a bit and upgrade it so we can host our Early Childhood Education Center -- that's away from our elementary campus right now and we'd like to be on our elementary campus, so it's just a natural flow for our kids to go from the childcare center right up into our elementary school," he said. "That'll help our principal whose going to directly be a part of it, it'll be easier for her to go down there and be more involved in the ECEC."
If approved, the bond would have a maximum property tax impact of $69 per year, or $5.81 a month on a home with an assessed value of $100,000 -- but he adds the rate would still be the third lowest in the past 14 years.
He adds the facilities assessment also looked into the district's baseball and softball fields. Fenster says those areas are also overdue for an upgrade.
"They have an old, old press box at the baseball and softball fields and those places just need upgrades -- better dugouts, better fences, and put new seating in there," said Fenster. "It's just something that hasn't been done for a long time, so, we want to get that taken care of."
Fenster says they also hope to add a new non-competition gym for community use, physical education classes, and other athletic programs as needed. Other proposed renovations include the central portion and office area of the elementary school and the current gym, new concessions, restrooms, and fencing at the football field, and the addition of a bus barn north of the football field.
If the bond were approved, Fenster says work would likely begin in the fall of 2023, with most of the construction efforts taking place in 2024. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster below: