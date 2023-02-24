(Corning) -- Corning school officials are hoping voters say yes early next month to a long list of proposed improvements.
Voters in the Corning School District go to the polls March 7th on two important questions. The first entails a $19.2 million dollar bond for upgrades at Corning Elementary School, including east classroom additions, a safe room upgrade, a new gymnasium, renovations to the building's central portion, and a west pod renovation to create a new early childhood education center. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster says it's the first planned renovations at the elementary building in more than a half-century.
"It's an outdated building built in 1968," said Fenster. "So, it's about 55 years old, or so. A lot of things go back to ADA compliancy. Some of our restrooms aren't ADA compliant--not some but all of our restrooms aren't ADA compliant."
Additionally, Fenster says there's a great need for security upgrades in the facility--particularly classroom windows.
"They're in pods," he said. "They're kind of a circular thing, but they have big windows looking into the classrooms. If we ever have to shelter in place--hopefully, we never have to do that, obviously with an intruder--you would not be able to shelter in place in those because you can look right inside those windows. Some of the hardware doors and stuff are just in need of repair. We've done as much as we can, nickel and dimeing in, fixing it here and there."
Also included is renovation of the district's baseball/softball complex, new concession stands, restrooms and fencing at the football field, and the addition of a bus barn next to the football field. The referendum's second question involves raising the district's debt service levy between $2.70 and $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation to pay off the bond issue. Both questions require a 60% supermajority in order to pass. Fenster says findings from a 2021 survey of the district's facilities by Estes Construction, and ensuing work by the district's community committee set the special election's course. The superintendent says the committee was charged with specific instructions.
"One of the things I told them to do is focus on the needs, not the wants," said Fenster. "We don't need a turf football field, or different things like that. It's something we don't need--we needed to find the needs of the district. They narrowed it down to the elementary school, and the baseball and softball fields that haven't been renovated or touched in the last 30 years, probably."
School officials host the second in a series of open houses at the elementary building Tuesday evening at 5, followed by a question-and-answer session at the high school auditorium at 6:30 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster here: