(Corning) -- Corning school officials say the district's patrons came through in the passage of a major bond issue referendum.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's special election show Public Measure AH--the $19.2 million bond issue--passing with almost 74% of the vote, while Public Measure AI--which increases the district's debt service levy between $2.70 and $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation to pay off the bond issue--passed with a little more than 70% of the vote. Passage of the bond issue clears the way for renovations at Corning Elementary School and improvements to the district's baseball/softball complex, among other projects. Both questions needed a 60% supermajority in order to pass. Chris Fenster is superintendent of the Southwest Valley schools. Fenster tells KMA News the bond issue's overwhelming support demonstrated the faith Corning residents have in the school district.
"I knew in the end that they're going to support it," said Fenster. "They're a good community, just like when the Villisca community supported us with the bond referendum two or three years ago, the Corning community answered, and they supported us, as well. I'm just excited about being able to get new, good facilities for all of our kids to be able to use. All of our facilities will now be renovated in the last 10 years. It's a good thing for us."
Fenster also believes voters were adequately educated regarding the district's building needs.
"I think that's part of the educational part of it," he said. "We showed a lot of videos of what it looked like. People took tours of it. Our two community meetings were well attended by people, and great questions were asked at those meetings. I think that's what built a lot of faith. Word of mouth got out on it. We know what we're doing. We're going to do what's best for our kids here, and we just need to trust that we're going to do what's best for our kids in Corning and Villisca--and it came through last (Tuesday) night."
Though the referendum passed, Fenster hopes to further engage the public in the renovations' planning process.
"One of the things with the design phase, I want to make sure we get community input on it," said Fenster. "I'll probably talk to the board about putting together a design committee that will help us as we go through the thing. I want to make sure we design things, and that we're not being gaudy about things. I want to make sure we design things for our kids."
Also in Tuesday's election, voters elected Adam Boswell to fill a space on the Corning School District vacated by James Houch's recent resignation. The Adams County Board of Supervisors' canvas of the results takes place next Tuesday.