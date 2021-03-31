(Corning-Villisca) -- Students and staff in the Southwest Valley schools must continue wearing face coverings.
Meeting in joint session Tuesday evening, the Villisca School Board voted 4-to-1 and the Corning School Board 3-to-2 in favor of maintaining the existing mask mandates in both districts since last November. Chris Fenster is the superintendent in both school districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Fenster says action was taken after parents spoke on the issue, and following considerable discussion by board members. Fenster says a majority of board members opted to maintain mask wearing over other options presented.
"I had given them options to, obviously, do a hybrid kind of thing, like what Lenox, Griswold and Atlantic are kind of doing, with not having them on all the time," said Fenster. "That wasn't met well with the board. So, the board members, then wanted (masks) on all the time, or not all the time."
Corning and Villisca were two of last districts in the region to require face coverings. Fenster says that changed last fall because of increased COVID-19 cases, and the need to quarantine students and staff exposed.
"We started seeing a small tick of our school population going on it," he said, "so, we were going to have to start quarantining kids. So, we put the masks on. Now, if you have everybody with a mask on, you don't have to quarantine anybody. But, if it's the other way around, if you have no masks on, you have to quarantine kids. Last week, we had one case in the high school, and that one affected about 15 kids."
Fenster adds wearing masks is a better option than switching to remote learning.
"It's just not working out," said Fenster. "We still have some remote learners, and the ones that were doing it before were struggling, and they would come back to school. It's just in the best interests to have our kids right in front of our great instructors we have here."
The superintendent adds concerns were expressed over the recent uptick in COVID cases across the state, though case numbers in Adams and Montgomery counties remain relatively low. Board members also discussed the state of reorganization talks between the two districts--more on that in a future news story. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.