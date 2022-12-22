(Corning) -- A Corning woman faces several following a hit and run incident in Corning earlier this week.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Tara Squibbs was arrested Wednesday for 2nd degree criminal mischief, three counts of driving while suspended, death or personal injuries, failure to provide aid or information, leaving the scene of an accident, and proof of financial liability in an accident.
Authorities say Squibbs' arrest comes after an investigation into a hit and run accident that occurred Monday around 5 p.m. on Highway 148 and 6th Street. Authorities say a male person was injured in the incident and taken by Adams County Ambulance to CHI in Corning.
Squibbs was booked into the Adams County Jail.