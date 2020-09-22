(Nebraska City) -- Regulations pertaining to COVID-19 are forcing changes in Nebraska City's elongated Applejack Festival this year.
Nebraska City's commissioners heard an update on this year's celebration at its regular meeting Monday evening. Rather than having all events in one weekend, activities were stretched out over a four-weekend period to reduce crowd levels amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News one event has been scratched because of COVID-19 restrictions on bars in Nebraska.
"Unfortunately, this coming weekend was supposed to be the Bloody Mary competition," said Bequette. "But, some of the vendors say they're having trouble getting product right now, so we're not having that. But, the next weekend would be the weekend of October 3rd. That will be the next event. There's going to be quite a few events out at Arbor Day Farms."
In addition, food trucks are planned for Nebraska City on October 10th. Applejack Festival 2020 kicked off last weekend with the annual parade. Bequette says this year's parade was adjusted to allow for social distancing and other safety guidelines.
"We did put out a lot of signage," he said. "We hoped that folks would do it. We had some mask stations. We had some folks encouraging people to spread out. Our crowds were a lot smaller. Folks were, in general, not as spread out as we would have liked them to have been. You could tell there were some folks who were trying to keep a distance. We had a beautiful day outside, with a small breeze. It was a great day to have a parade."
Another adjustment was candy could not be passed out to spectators.
"In a normal parade, I throw a lot of candy," said Bequette. "I love throwing candy to kids. But, we didn't allow any of the parade entrants to exchange anything with the crowd. So, you couldn't toss candy, you couldn't hand out political stickers, or flyers, or anything like that. So, there was no interaction. We limited that as a measure also this year."
COVID-19 continues to impact other city operations. By unanimous vote, the council approved a time extension for the 2019 6th Street improvement project. Funded by Community Development Block Grant funding, Bequette says the project has been delayed until next year.
"We were going to rework and overlay on top of that," he said, "and then, work on some of the gutters--things like that. The contractor--with the COVID and all that, and the hiring--just couldn't get it in. So, we decided it was in the best interest of the city to extend that contract to June 15th (2021), to give them a spring to finish up that project, so that they'll actually come in and do some preliminary work, and finish it up in the spring for us."
Also at Monday night's meeting, Nebraska City EMTs Cathy Blankenship and Mary Johnson received the coveted Stork Pin Recognition Awards. The two paramedics delivered twins in an ambulance on its way to an Omaha hospital back in July.