(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials are expressing confidence that area schools are ready for new academic year.
That's despite published reports this week that Iowa's COVID-19 numbers aren't as big as they really are. The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed this week it's working to fix a data error on the state’s coronavirus website which has distorted the numbers of new confirmed cases that are reported. The real numbers are higher than those shown on the website. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman reacted to the reports on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"That is very alarming, considering we have to go off a positive rate in the county," said Erdman. "What that is, is the number of people positive, divided by the number of people tested in any given day. Then, it's the percentage for the past 14 days. But, I can say that we have not been notified that any of our numbers are skewed. So, my hope is that it hasn't affected us here on the local level."
For the past three months, Erdman and her agency have worked with the county's school officials in preparation of Return to Learn plans. Calling the area's superintendents "amazing," she says the districts have done a great job of preparing for a new school year under COVID-19.
"I will say, I'm very, very confident in where our schools stand on opening," she said. "They're all very prepared that if there we have outbreak, we're going to work together. They're going to reach out to us at Page County Public Health. We'll start our disease investigations, and they're aware of the steps that need to be taken, and I think they're going to do a great job, making sure that our kiddos are as safe as they can be."
Erdman says students, staff and visitors wearing face coverings in school buildings is a critical piece of preventing the coronavirus spread through the districts.
"I think that if kids and staff or visitors are in the hallway," said Erdman, "if they're in areas that are shared, where they can't keep that distance, they need to be wearing their masks, or just any sort of face coverings. In the classrooms, if you can keep the desks six feet apart, I would say it's okay for those kids to take those face coverings off, give them a break. We all know that it's not very comfortable to wear them--especially if you have to do that all day long."
Another important component in halting community spread is avoiding large gatherings. Erdman echoes comments made by other KMAland public health officials for the public to refrain from attending or holding mass events.
"Sporting events are one example, when you can't keep that physical distance between you and another person," she said. "It really does add a long more risk to catching the virus. Our opinion on the public health side is if these events are not necessary, many look at pushing them back--or holding them in a different manner."
Erdman recommends calling her office if you must hold large events. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.