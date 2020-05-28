(Council Bluffs) -- KMAland residents will have a closer COVID-19 testing location beginning this weekend.
Governor Kim Reynolds' Office, the Test Iowa Program and the Iowa National Guard are holding a "soft opening" for the Council Bluffs coronavirus testing site Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Western Iowa Historic Trails Center at 3434 Richard Downing Avenue. The site will then be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Captain Sam Otto is spokesman for the Iowa National Guard. Otto tells KMA News residents must first take an assessment on the Test Iowa website before stopping at the test site.
"You have to go to TestIowa.com, and answer some questions, and make sure you qualify for testing," said Otto. "When they do that, there's a Q-R code that will appear. Then, they have to bring that Q-R code. It will also schedule an appointment to come, to give them a certain time to come. So when they come after an appointment time, they'll show the Q-R code, and get led through the process by some of the National Guard folks."
Otto says the guard will direct traffic around the site.
"We're going to be providing some traffic control," he said. "Before the testing site launches, we did some logistical coordination. They'll go into the tent and get tested, and then leave when they get the testing performed. It's usually a quick and efficient process. They're usually in and out of the test in less than five minutes, so it's very fast."
Otto says the test site will follow both Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers For Disease Control guidelines to protect both the testers and the public.
"Everyone is wearing a mask," said Otto. "Outside, we have everyone that's getting tested keep their windows rolled up until they actually go into the tent. Everyone's going to secured in their cars, and not cross contaminate between the soldiers. Inside the tent, they're going to have masks, and gloves, and the full PPE and face shields to protect themselves, too."
More information is available from the Test Iowa website.