(Omaha) -- Drought conditions continue to dominate activities along the Missouri River Basin.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials estimate winter releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota at 12,000 cubic feet per second. Officials attribute the declining releases to continued drier-than-normal conditions along the basin. John Remus is chief of the corps' Missouri River Western Basin Management. Speaking during the corps' most recent conference call Thursday afternoon. Remus says water conservation measures are expected to continue in the basin through the rest of 2022--though water supplies are adequate to serve all needs.
"While the upper basin runoff forecast has improved over the last few months," said Remus, "it is still well below average. System storage peaked on July 20 at 52.1 million acre feet, and will steadily decline over the next several months."
Mike Swenson is the corps' power production team lead. Swenson says releases from Gavins Point currently remain close to average.
"Gavins Point releases averaged 28,900 cfs in August," said Swenson. "Releases are currently at 31,000 cfs. Releases will likely remain near that rate, or slightly higher over the several days in order to meet the downstream target."
Though July brought much-needed moisture to the Missouri River Basin, corps officials say August showed a return to warm and dry conditions in the basin over the last two seasons. Ryan Larsen is the corps' basin team leader of reservoir regulation. Larsen says runoff forecasts have been adjusted as a result. He says the 2022 calendar year runoff forecast was slightly decreased to 20.2 million acre feet, or 78% of average for the upper basin above Sioux City. If realized, he says this runoff amount would rank as the 37th driest in the historical record.
"August precipitation was below normal throughout much of the basin," said Swenson. "Areas of Montana and Nebraska saw as little as 2% of normal precipitation. Wyoming and isolated areas of central Colorado, central Montana and western South Dakota saw slightly above normal precipitation. The remaining months of the calendar year are forecast to be below average, as drought conditions persist over portions of the basin, and the climate outlook shows indications for above-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures."
Additionally, the National Drought Mitigation Center reports drought conditions in the basin have worsened over the past month. Seventy-four percent of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with 7% of that being extreme or exceptional drought.