(Corning, MO) -- Repairs continue to levees damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently closed another breach along Levee L-536 northwest of Corning, Missouri. The repair effort was part of an $8.74 million contract awarded to AECOM Technical Services, Incorporated of Los Angeles. Officials say the closure returns this portion of the levee to a 25-year level of protection, will improve flood risk management capabilities, and allow for follow-on construction efforts to continue.
Two breaches remain on the L-536 system, and repair efforts are currently underway. Corps officials says the remainder of the system will be restored by means of a new levee setback.