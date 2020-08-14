Levee L-536 near Corning, Missouri

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced the closure of Levee L-536 near Corning, Missouri.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

(Corning, MO) -- Repairs continue to levees damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently closed another breach along Levee L-536 northwest of Corning, Missouri. The repair effort was part of an $8.74 million contract awarded to AECOM Technical Services, Incorporated of Los Angeles. Officials say the closure returns this portion of the levee to a 25-year level of protection, will improve flood risk management capabilities, and allow for follow-on construction efforts to continue.

Two breaches remain on the L-536 system, and repair efforts are currently underway. Corps officials says the remainder of the system will be restored by means of a new levee setback.

