(Hamburg) -- Work is set on improvements to an important levee near Hamburg.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Hamburg Tuesday signed a project agreement raising the city's famed Ditch 6 levee eight feet--significantly increasing the flood risk management benefits the levee provides. Corps officials say the achievement comes after the Omaha district, the city and other shareholders worked to implement a section from the 2020 Water Resources Development Act, or WRDA. Officials say it's the first project across the nation to utilize WRDA's authority to raise the height of a federal levee system.
Like other levees along the Missouri River, Ditch 6 was overtopped and sustained severe damage during the 2019 floods, leading to significant flooding within Hamburg. City officials were forced to remove additional dirt placed on top of the levee following the 2011 flooding. In a September, 2020 interview with KMA News, Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain indicated the city was still vulnerable to flooding in 2019, even if the extra dirt remained. However, she says the flooding from two years ago wouldn't have been as severe.
"We still would have been short," she said, "because it still would have come over the levee. However, we still couldn't have saved ourselves, because of the two roads that drive through that levee. With three days--because that's all the notice any of us had regarding this flood--we couldn't have built up a berm in the opening in the two roads that go through the levee. In three days, we couldn't have done it."
With support from other stakeholders, Hamburg will contribute up to $8 million to raise the levee to its new elevation, and provide additional flood risk management benefits to the city. Corps officials say the project will be advertised later this month, and the project construction will start shortly thereafter.