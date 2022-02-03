(Omaha) -- Below average snowpack and dry soil are impacting Missouri River Basin runoff projections.
Reservoir Regulation Team Lead Ryan Larsen, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, made this forecast during Thursday's monthly Missouri River Basin update. Given the time of the year and current mountain snowpack conditions paired with dry soils, runoff for the calendar year 2022 is projected to be below average.
"It's important to note that we are roughly 60% through the accumulation period with mountain snowpack typically peaking in mid-April," Larsen said. "In summary, the 2022 calendar year runoff forecast is 21.7 million acre feet or 84% of average."
Larsen and other Corps officials say the prediction stays consistent with initial 2022 predictions, despite January's runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City coming in at 0.9 million acre-feet or 111% of average. Corps officials attribute the higher runoff to above warmer-than-normal temperatures in the upper basin, with now average or below-average temperatures expected through April.
But, Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, says mountain snowpack is accumulating at slower-than-normal rates.
"Snowpack conditions in the mountains can generally be categorized as below normal, by this point in the winter, we've normally accumulated a little bit over 60% of the seasonal peak snow water equivalent," Low said. "So we're just over the halfway mark there in our snow accumulation season, and so things could still change."
The main headline still dominating the Missouri River Basin is the widespread drought the majority of the basin is currently dealing with, leading to near-normal or below-normal soil moistures.
"Those soils in the extreme eastern fringe of the Missouri Basin have recovered somewhat," Low said. "The drought monitor that Doug (Kluck) showed, and was released today, reflects that over 87% of the basin remains abnormally dry or worse."
Low also reiterated Water Year 2021, spanning from October 2020 to September 2021, was the 17th-driest on record. Larsen also added low plains snowpack is contributing to the lower runoff projections.
"The snow is currently very low to non-existent over much of the basin, with the heaviest plains snow concentrated in central and eastern North Dakota," Larsen said. "The plains snow pack typically melts from mid-February to April."
As water conservation efforts continue into 2022, Corps officials say releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will remain at 12,000 cubic feet per second. However, releases will be adjusted due to any complications that may come with colder weather.