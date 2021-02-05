(Omaha) -- Below average snowpack is impacting runoff along the Missouri River basin.
Kevin Grode, civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, made this forecast for the basin's 2021 runoff during the corps' monthly conference call Thursday afternoon.
"We should note that we are forecasting below-average runoff during each month of the March through July period," said Grode. "That five-month period is considered as the high runoff period of the year."
Grode and other officials made that projection despite January runoff above Sioux City that was 1.1 million acre feet, or 141% of average. Corps officials attribute the above-average January runoff to above-normal temperatures, melting any accumulated plains snowpack, and inhibiting river ice formation. Kevin Low is a hydrologist with NOAA's Missouri River Basin Forecast Center, says mountain snowpack in the upper basin is accumulating at below-average rates.
"Snowpack conditions in the mountains can generally be categorized as below normal," said Low. "At this point in the winter, we have usually completed about 60% of the seasonal peak snow-to-water equivalent in the mountains. We're still fairly early in the season, and things could still change."
Grode, meanwhile, says plains snowpack is also contributing to a lower-than-normal runoff expected this spring.
"Plains snowpack, which typically melts from mid-February into April is currently very low to nonexistent in the upper basin," said Grode. "The plans snow that does exist is concentrated in eastern North Dakota, eastern South Dakota and, of course, here in Nebraska."
In addition, releases at Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will be maintained at the winter release rate of 17,000 cubic feet per second. However, corps officials add the releases will be adjusted if needed in response to ice formation on the Missouri River below Gavins Point.