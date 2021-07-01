(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials Thursday reduced the flow support for the second half of the Missouri River's navigation season.
In accordance with the corps' July 1st storage check, and as outlined in the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System Master Water Control Manual, officials say the service level to support navigation will be reduced 1,500 cubic feet per second from full service levels. However, the 2021 navigation flow season will still be a full eight months, ending on December 1st at the mouth in St. Louis. Corps officials site continuing drought conditions in the upper Missouri River basin as the reason for the reduced flow support, and say it's a necessary water conservation measure to ensure continued support to all authorized purposes for the short-and-long term.
During the agency's previous conference call in early June, John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division, said water conservation measures would be implemented this year, and that lower-than-full service flow support may impact navigation channels at some locations.
"The lower releases from our dams are like to cause water access issues," said Remus. "I urge all water users--particularly intake owners--to assess the possible impacts and risks to their facilities, and if needed or desired, begin preparing for the possibility of lower river and reservoir levels later this summer, and in the fall and winter."
Remus says the corps will continue to monitor conditions throughout the basin, and make adjustments as necessary. An updated report to stakeholders and the media is expected during the corps' next conference call July 8th.