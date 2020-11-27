(Omaha) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are asking the public to think ahead to the 2021 runoff season along the Missouri River Basin.
While saying significant strides have been made in repairing the over 350 miles of levees across the Lower Missouri River Basin that were damaged following the historic floods of 2019, corps officials add a heightened level of flood risk remains for the communities and landowners behind these damaged levee systems as repair efforts remain ongoing. Officials say this risk is higher than it was prior to last year’s flood because the levees are comprised of a series of components that all function together to create a complete levee system. Until all of these components, (such as seepage berms and relief wells) are repaired, the corps says the system does not fully provide the same level of flood risk reduction as it did in its pre-flood condition.
Moisture this winter may determine the amount of river runoff heading into the spring of 2021. Doug Kluck is a regional director in the NOAA Climate Services Division. During the corps’ virtual public meeting earlier this month, Kluck says we are entering a La Nina weather pattern, which has an impact on the basin.
"For the Missouri Basin, colder than normal conditions for upper basin are more common than not, and sometimes wetter conditions -- although it doesn't show it very well -- slip into Montana and sometimes further east," said Kluck. "Further south -- across the southern part of the U.S. -- it's all dry and usually warmer for the most part. Basically, from Colorado all the way coast-to-coast, with the exception of the Ohio River basin."
Kevin Low is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center in Kansas City. He says soils remain dry throughout the basin, meaning they can absorb more snow melt in the coming spring.
"Going into with winter with dry soils does help to prevent a deeply frozen ground condition," said Low. "Frozen ground doesn't allow snow melt or rainfall to penetrate the soil column. If the soils are dry, the soil temperature can freeze, but there's not the moisture in place from the fall to cause the soil to act like concrete. Overall, that's a good thing for us."
Matt Krajewski, director of emergency operations for the corps’ Omaha office says there is still work to be done up and down the system to restore the levees to their full protection level. Krajewski urges the public to remain vigilant in the upcoming flood season.
To date, USACE has awarded nearly $500 million in levee repair construction contracts and more than $375 million of the work has been accomplished to include 15 projects that have been substantially completed, 12 current active construction projects (including all the levees on the left bank of the Missouri River within Omaha District’s area of responsibility), and five projects that are still working through the design process.