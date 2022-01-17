(Des Moines) -- It's shaping up to be one of the first big battles of the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session--the controversy over materials made available to students through school libraries and course syllabi.
During last week's Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called for more parental choice and input in school districts, and for more transparency on books available to students. The governor called out districts providing books to minors that she considers offensive and sexually explicit. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, State Senator Mark Costello voiced his support for legislation calling for school districts to list materials made available to students on websites. Though such materials are already available to parents, Costello says there's a need for more transparency on school library books.
"This is in response to some amazingly awful stuff that's out there," said Costello. "People, I don't anybody, should think it's good for some of the things that are out there. It should be illegal--it's not right for that stuff to be out there without people knowing."
Both Senate President Jake Chapman and Senator Brad Zaun have called for criminal charges against school librarians and other officials for disseminating material they consider obscene. During remarks in the Iowa Legislature's opening day, Chapman accused some teachers of having a "sinister agenda." He later told KCCI that he wasn't referring to all teachers. Costello, a Republican from Imogene, says Chapman had a point.
"He's trying to make a point that this is bad," said Costello. "Whether they are doing it intentionally with evil motives, it kind of seems like it, because anybody should know that this stuff is not acceptable for young children. It's not really acceptable for everybody. We're not trying to ban it for everybody, but to have it in our schools is really wrong."
Chapman's remarks followed recent controversies over school library books in central Iowa. For example, a parent in Urbandale recently called for the removal of five books considered vulgar--including those dealing with LGBTQ-related themes--from high school or middle school libraries.The Iowa State Education Association condemned Chapman's remarks following the governor's Condition of the State speech. Democrats like State Senator Herman Quirmbach accuse Republicans of trying to incite a "culture war" during an election year.