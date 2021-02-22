(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is among the supporters of a proposal to establish a school voucher program in Iowa.
Recently, the Iowa Senate by a five-vote margin approved a measure which would divert public funding for education into a "student first" scholarship fund, and provide pathways for creating charter schools in the state. Governor Kim Reynolds called for the program's establishment during her Condition of the State Speech last month as part of a "school choice" initiative. State Senator Mark Costello was among the lawmakers voting in favor of the bill. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Costello says the bill would assist students and parents who want to leave failing school districts.
"I am kind of in favor of the idea of giving people choices, and competition being a good thing," said Costello. "But also, there's a number of schools that are going to be allowed with this. There's people trapped in those failing schools that really don't have a lot of good options. So, I was thinking of those individuals. There will be a number of students that this is going to be life changing for them, and I was wanting to allow them to get into a situation where they have a situation that they feel comfortable with."
Totaling $5,000 per student, the new state scholarships would be available for students living in the 34 Iowa public school districts with the lowest student test scores and high school graduation rates. The Imogene Republican rejects the arguments of those opposed to channeling public funding into private institutions.
"We have a charge to educate the children," he said. "It doesn't say it has to be with any system. We actually had forms of public funding for private education--for example, for colleges and grants and things like that, you know--for 50 years. I think that's a nice sounding thing to say, but the reality is, we already do that. We want to educate the children--it doesn't need to be any one system."
Costello hopes the measure passes the Iowa House--albeit in a different form.
"I understand the House broke the bill up into a number of different bills, because it had a lot of different things in it," said Costello. "They're passing each one of those individually. They got through some of those--the school choice part. I think it has a pretty good chance. The governor supports it, the speaker of the House supports it. Hopefully, we get those people on board to do it."
State Senator Tom Shipley, who was among those voting against the bill, stated his objections in an interview on the "Morning Line" program last week. You can hear both the Costello and Shipley interviews on kmaland.com's "Morning Line" page.