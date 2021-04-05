(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers still face decisions on some important bills before the end of the 2021 Iowa General Assembly.
Those include the measures that survived the legislature's second "funnel deadline" on Friday. Bills that failed to clear committees by the end of last week are not eligible for debate in either the House or Senate. However, State Senator Mark Costello says some bills may reappear later in the session. Costello made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"Just because they made it through the funnel doesn't mean they're absolutely dead," said Costello, "because, they can be attached as an amendment to another file, or it could be a leadership file, where both Speaker (Pat) Grassley or Speaker (Jack) Whitver could make a deal, and bring a bill back to life, and get it passed. So, it's kind of a weeding out process--it's not absolute."
Bills not surviving the funnel deadline included one of Governor Kim Reynolds' key education proposals: the establishment of scholarships for students wishing to transfer out of poor performing schools into private institutions. Another measure missing the deadline would eliminate traffic cameras in the state's largest communities, thereby ending so-called speed traps. One bill that's still alive is the "bottle bill." Among other things, Costello says the bill would increase the amount of money redemption centers receive for collecting cans and bottles from one to two cents per container. Another component of the bill allows grocery stores and other retailers selling beverages to opt out of accepting the empties.
In addition, legislators have yet to decide on a bill that would shift mental health funding from county property taxes to state revenues. Costello adds budget bills must still be settled before this year's session adjourns. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.