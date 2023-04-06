(Des Moines) -- With the second funnel deadline behind them, Iowa lawmakers are now focused on finalizing the state's fiscal 2024.
State Senator Mark Costello says this year's process is different because of the state reorganization bill passed earlier in the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds. Under reorganization, the number of state agencies are reduced from 37 to 16. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Costello says the change will impact his role as chair of the Senate's House and Human Services Budget Committee.
"It's a little different this year, because the government reorganization has changed what dictates budget a little bit," said Costello. "So, in the budget I work on, I have a few different line items that have come into my budget, so it makes it a little complicated."
Legislative Democrats criticized the Senate Appropriations Committee for moving budget bills through to the full Senate without firm figures. Costello replies the committee passed a framework in order to expedite the budget process.
"What the holdup is--and always is every year--the House has different numbers than we have as far as targets," he said. "They want to spend more money and we want to spend less--at least that's what the trend is lately. So, we have to reconcile those numbers."
Until a consensus is reached, the Imogene Republican says those numbers will remain blank.
"Normally, we have an overall budget target," said Costello. "Each subcommittee has its own target. We don't have those targets yet, so essentially, we just have the numbers at zero in all the different brackets, just to move the process along, so we can get there when we're ready."
Other pending pieces of legislation includes changes to the state's qualifications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP--the agency coordination food stamp allocations, and the controversial "parental rights bill," which includes provisions on LGBTQ students and a prohibition on instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello here: