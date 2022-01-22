(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' aggressive tax proposals were among the topics addressed at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Shenandoah.
During the one-hour briefing at the Bricker Room of Shenandoah's Public Safety Center, State Senator Mark Costello and State Representative Cecil Dolecheck discussed the governor's proposal to replace the current income tax system with a 4% flat tax. While calling the governor's proposal a "good suggestion," Costello says lawmakers must take a hard look at how implementing a flat tax would impact the state's various tax credits.
"There's a lot of tax credits out there," said Costello. "If we going to bring down the corporate rates, and ever get to it, we need to look at those credits. To me, it's a lot cleaner way to do it, is to have a nice little rate, instead of having a credit here and here, and kind of make it so it's not as easy as sell. But, we need to use those credits now to try and attract businesses to the state."
Though Dolecheck says Reynolds made some good points in her Condition of the State speech about the need for income tax reform, the Mount Ayr Republican says the Iowa House will look at splitting her proposals into different sections. He agrees with Costello that legislators must be careful with tax credits.
"We have a whole lot of tax credits for businesses and corporations," said Dolecheck. "We'll have to see how all those play into the whole scenario of reducing the taxes on corporate overtime, if that's the route we want to go. Qualified stock for ESOPs is a new plan, it's only a couple of years old. Are we doing anything with that yet for those shareholders, and invest in a new company that gets stock, as opposed to maybe wages and how that all goes into it. We'll look at all those."
Dolecheck adds lawmakers must maintain enough revenue in state coffers to pay for essential services.
"The amount of money we have in state coffers is an overpayment of taxes," he said. "That's the best way to look at it. We've been taking in more than we really needed to manage the economy. The economy has done better than many people expected, even the Revenue Estimating Conference of Iowa expected. We can be thankful for that. The people of Iowa are tremendously resilient, hard working people, and continue to keep things open and going."
One attendee told the lawmakers the flat tax would favor upper middle income taxpayers. Costello replied that people currently not paying income taxes would not be forced into the system. He also believes the proposal is fair.
"Paying the same percent seems fair to me," said Costello. "If we all pay the same percent, if I make more I pay more. If I make less, I pay less. That seems fair to me. If you want to say we're all equal, that begins to become socialism and communism, which we know doesn't work."
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association sponsored Saturday's Legislative Coffee. Another such event was held at Clarinda's Lied Public Library.