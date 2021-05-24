(Des Moines) -- State Senator Mark Costello cites approval of a comprehensive tax reform plan as one of the biggest achievements of the 2021 Iowa Legislative Session.
Lawmakers reached a compromise on the plan prior to ending this year's session last week. Among other things, the plan shifts funding for mental health services from county property taxes to the state's general fund. Costello discussed the change in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"So, this year, we're taking $50 million off the property taxes," said Costello, "and next year, we're going to do another $50-60 million. So, with the valuations going up, you may not notice it, but it will keep them (taxes) from going up a little bit."
The Imogene Republican believes the change will have a positive impact on the state's mental health services, in that it will level the playing field on funding issues.
"Some of our funding was very unequal between counties," he said. "This is going to level that out, and make the regions more logical, rather than based on financial issues. Some of the regions that are struggling, we should be able to help them get their things balanced out ultimately here. So, to me, it's a very positive move. It gives both property tax (relief), as well as a more consistent way to delivery mental health (services) across the state."
Also included in the package are triggers allowing income tax cuts in 2023, and a phase-out of the inheritance tax in the next five years. One item legislators balked at accomplishing this session was Governor Reynolds' proposed renewable fuel standard proposal. Costello says opposition from small retailers was a roadblock to passing legislation.
"Some of the retailers with the fuel and trucking industries," said Costello, "they thought it would be a little too quick in that transition. It's not that they're against biofuels, but to make that transition, some infrastructure is needed. We don't have enough money to accomplish that in a very short time. So, there's some questions as far as timing, and we didn't want to put any small retailers out of business, because it couldn't afford the new infrastructure. We're just trying to get a plan that everybody was agreeable to. We didn't quite get it done, but we're still be working on it next year, I hope."
Costello says lawmakers need to make a state RFS more palpable for businesses.
"It should be a win-win for everyone if we can make it that way," he said. "It truly wasn't a mandate, but the perception that it was a mandate is something we've got to work on, making sure people realize that no, you'll still be getting your ethanol-free gasoline if you need it."
You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello here: