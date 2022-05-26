(Des Moines) -- Iowa's biofuel industry and taxpayers are but two groups benefiting from action taken in the just-concluded Iowa Legislative Session.
That's according to State Senator Mark Costello, who is reviewing some of the highlights of the 2022 general assembly which wrapped up earlier this week. Of all the bills passed this year, Costello is particular proud of the bill designed to boost sales of ethanol-blended fuels in the state. Under the measure approved last month, most gas stations would be required to offer gasoline with 15% ethanol in at least one pump by 2026. Any new gas station that opens after January 1, 2023 would be required to sell E-15 in half of their pumps. While saying the measure may not have a dramatic impact, Costello tells KMA News he believes it demonstrates support for biofuels.
"Iowa's a small part of the entire ethanol use," said Costello. "So, it might not be that dramatic. But, it certainly sends a statement to other states that we believe in our product, and we support our farmers. It will make a difference for our local consumers. E-15 tends to be significantly lower in price that the E-10 blend, and certainly over the non-ethanol gasoline."
The Imogene Republican also touts the tax package approved in the early days of the session, including setting a flat income tax rate. Costello is also pleased lawmakers finally approved changes in the state's 44-year old "Bottle Bill." He says one change people might not know about involves the establishment of drop boxes for cans and bottles.
"You can get like a sticker printed off, and put in on your bag of cans, and drop it off some place and have it processed," he said. "Then, you'll get money credited to your account. I think that's kind of a real opportunity. We lost our redemption centers with Nishna Productions, and they probably aren't going to go back into that. But, they might use the dropboxes, or something along those lines."
One of Costello's disappointments this session is the failure of Governor Kim Reynolds' school scholarship program. Under the measure, $55 million in state aid would provide for up to 10,000 children to attend private schools in the state. Costello says urban students would gain the most benefit from the program.
"It's not so much for our area," said Costello. "We have pretty good schools, anyway. But, some of the inter-city schools where people just feel trapped in a school where they don't agree with how it's been run. They don't feel like it's a good place for their child, and they can't necessarily afford to go where they want to. So, I really think it's a choice that people in those situations should have, and I want to empower the parents to do what they think is best for their child."
Costello, however, was among those in favor of a bill allow students to open enroll in other districts any time of the year. There's no word on whether Reynolds will sign the bill.