(Des Moines) -- Despite action this legislative session channeling state money into private education, one KMAland lawmaker says there's still support for public schools.
Both the Iowa House and Senate this week approved a bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds allocating a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 education for next fiscal year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, State Senator Mark Costello says the amount is more than the 2.5% level originally proposed by Reynolds. In light of the contentious Educational Savings Account measure, Costello says lawmakers wanted to give more to public schools than in previous sessions.
"After doing the other legislation that we did with schools," said Costello, "where we had given more flexibility to the spending of some of the categoricals, and extending the SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education), we didn't have to discuss very long that we wanted to raise it to 3%. That was what the House had come up with, and the Senate agreed that was appropriate this year."
The Imogene Republican acknowledges the $107 million in new state money for public schools is the same amount allocated to private institutions under the ESA bill. However, Costello says legislators still believe public education is important.
"We wanted to let people know that public schools are important to us," he said, "and we are trying to fund them. We have increased funding every year since I've been in the legislature the past 10 years. It's a matter of trying to appropriately increase it. We know inflation has been really tough, so that was also in our consideration that we needed more than usual."
In addition to the $3.9 billion allocated to K-12 schools under the fiscal 2024 budget, the measure also includes $900,000 to aid school transportation. Democrats argued the 3% increase wasn't enough for local school districts, and unsuccessfully pushed for a 6% hike. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello here: