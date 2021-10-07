(Imagine) -- Count State Senator Mark Costello among the lawmakers who voted thumbs down on the first version of Iowa's redistricting map.
In a special session earlier this week, the Iowa Senate voted 32-to-18 against the proposed redrawing of the state's congressional and legislative districts based on Iowa's 2020 census figures. Costello is among those voting against the first maps created by the Legislative Services Agency. The Imogene Republican tells KMA News lawmakers considered a number of factors before deciding to toss out the LSA's initial effort.
"There's just a number of things that we can consider," said Costello. "And, that's like the population of each district, and the shape of the districts, and how compact they are. We really felt that some of the districts weren't compact."
As an example, Costello cites the expansive 4th Congressional District which included Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Pottawattamie, Cass and other counties previously located in the 3rd Congressional District.
"Mills County would have been stuck in with counties way up northeast as you can go," he said. "We don't necessarily have that much in common. It would be a huge district for whoever represented that district. Then, there were a few other districts. One was in the shape of an eight, kind of, then some of them were more spread out than we thought."
With the first map rejected along party lines, it's now up to the LSA to create a second version for lawmakers' consideration.
"They will create another map," said Costello, "then we can decide whether we want that one or not. Then, if we don't like that one, they'll create another one. Then, if that one doesn't work, we might make some changes to it in the legislature, or it might even go to the judges this year, just because of the fact that everything is so far behind."
Lawmakers got a late start on the redistricting process because of COVID-19. Under state law, LSA has 35 days to present a second set using recommendations from the legislature. If the second set is rejected, lawmakers in the legislature will draw the maps themselves.