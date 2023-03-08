(Des Moines) -- State Senator Mark Costello calls it "a big bill."
By a 34-to-15 vote Tuesday, the Iowa Senate approved a bill spearheaded by Governor Kim Reynolds calling for a massive reorganization of state government services. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Costello says the measure consolidates the number of executive cabinet agencies from 37 to 16. The Imogene Republican believes the move will create more efficiencies in state government.
"We've already combined the public health and human services," and Costello, "and, we've seen some encouraging results from that, and efficiencies and better outcomes, and being able to get more accomplished with the same amount of resources."
While saying he hopes citizens won't see much of a change in state services, Costello adds the move will change how those agencies are administered.
"Like, the department of human services' director will have more groups," he said. "Like, the Area Agency on Aging will be underneath her, as well as public health. So, there will still be someone in charge of aging, but they will be directly reporting to the director of human services, instead of the governor."
Costello also believes the revamp will improve communications between agencies.
"You know, sometimes the agencies have redundancies," said Costello, "and they are not communicating with each other that well. But, once they get underneath the control of one agency--particularly with public health and human services, we've seen that--they're better able to coordinate and not do redundancies. Paying people and all that type of management stuff will be consolidated. So, we're seeing good savings there."
The governor's office claims the bill will save approximately $215 million in the four years of implementation. Members of the Iowa House are considering a different version of the bill. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello here: