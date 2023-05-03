(Des Moines) -- In the waning days of the 2023 Legislative Session, Iowa lawmakers continue to finalize budget numbers for the upcoming fiscal year -- including the Department of Health and Human Services.
Late last week, Iowa Senate and House members approved the multi-billion-dollar health and human services bill, Senate File 561, which includes over $2.1 billion in spending -- with nearly $1.5 billion going towards Medicaid services, including some federal funding. State Senator Mark Costello serves on the Health and Human Services and Appropriations committees. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the Imogene Republican says he was pleased to see lawmakers on both chambers find a consensus on the spending amount.
"I was pretty happy with what we came up with and some sort of compromise as we look at priorities," said Costello. "One thing we did spend a lot of money on was mental health because we know that's a big issue for a lot of people and we've spent a lot of money over the years on this. But, we're having a big increase this year of about $13 million total in increases to mental health."
Along with the $13 million increase for mental health services, the budget includes nearly $50 million appropriated to a nursing facility rebates increase and $15 million dedicated to nursing home funding. Costello, who also managed the budget bill, says the hope is for the dollars to assist those facilities in providing the necessary services.
"With inflation, we've had to increase a lot of things, and they've had a lot of trouble with getting staff, so we have to keep that in mind," said Costello. "We have some other things besides that $15 million that will be matched with federal money, we have sort of a quality assurance tax and some other things that work internally to draw down other federal money. We're just trying to get them up to those rates where with the services they provide, they'll receive money and be able to give raises to their employees and other needs that they have."
Costello also highlighted a couple-hundred thousand dollar increase into a program assisting veterans find housing. Additionally, parts of Governor Kim Reynold's health care omnibus proposal made it into the budget, including funding for the OB-GYN training fellowships and regional Centers of Excellence grants.
"You know we have shortages in certain areas, and I hear about situations like in Marshalltown up in northeast Iowa where they have difficulties and a lot of babies are being born in emergency rooms instead of where they should be," he said. "So, we need to try and get more providers in that area -- providing better rates and providing incentives for people to train in that area and to stay in Iowa."
The budget also allots another $500,000 for the More Options for Maternal Health program but is lighter than the $2 million expansion proposed by the Governor. While not included in the budget, the Senate also approved a bill to increase the threshold for state assistance for childcare costs from 145% to 160% of the federal poverty line.
"We think that might help with the workforce a little bit and between federal money and state money, we're going to appropriate another $25 million a year to help with childcare needs," Costello emphasized.
The childcare bill now heads back to the House before being sent to the Governor's desk. Costello hopes lawmakers can wrap up the session and budget finalizations within the next few days. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello below: