(Des Moines) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is throwing his support behind Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal to overhaul the state's income tax system.
In her Condition of the State address earlier this week, Reynolds proposed replacing the current system with a 4% flat tax rate phased in by 2026. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Mark Costello says the proposal coincides with other tax reform proposals lawmakers have considered in the past.
"We have some other tax ideas, you know, that would maybe entirely get rid of the income tax, eventually," said Costello. "But, that would require getting rid of some of the tax credits, and it's kind of a rough thing to work on the tax credits. So, going from the top rate of 6.4% down to 4% is kind of a good target."
Though the state has $2 billion in reserve, the Imogene Republican warns the state must be careful on spending, because of future Medicaid costs.
"We have to keep in mind that with Medicaid, the federal government has been giving a higher percentage of paying that--so that's not going to last," he said. "So, we have to look forward to spending that money in the future. Medicaid costs will go up--so, we can't spend all of it."
Reynolds also proposed major changes in the state's unemployment benefit system, including a reduction in the benefit period from 26 down to 16 weeks. Though COVID-19 is still moving through the state, Costello believes the change will entice unemployed individuals to return to the workforce.
"We have a great need for workers," said Reynolds. "This might help motivate some people to come back. In this type of work environment, it's much more reasonable to expect them to get a job sooner than that."
You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello here: