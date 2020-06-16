(Des Moines) -- Iowa's just-concluded legislative session was anything but normal--mainly because of COVID-19.
Lawmakers wrapped up the 2020 General Assembly early Sunday morning, about six months after it began. Legislators returned to the Statehouse late last month to wrap up the session after a two-month interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic. State Senator Mark Costello reflected on the session on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. Costello says lawmakers coped with social distancing regulations and other safety measures during the last week-and-a-half.
"It was kind of different," said Costello, "because we were all trying to keep our social distancing. We didn't have any of our clerks, and the staff wasn't in there, and the lobbyists weren't in there. It was really not as easy to do things, because you don't have people in there helping you figure things out. We were trying to rush and get a lot of things done so we wouldn't have to be up there a long time."
Budget matters once again took center stage during this year's session. With a new exceptions, Costello calls the state's fiscal 2021 budget "status quo," and that most of the massive cuts feared because of declining tax revenues never materialized.
"We did keep the $100 million that we promised for the schools early on," he said. "That stayed on, so they did get a $100-million increase for K-through-12 education. We had a little bit more for Medicaid, but the good news on Medicaid was, we thought we were going to have to come with a lot more for Medicaid. The federal government increased their share of what they pay. That really kind of helped us, so were able to not make these cuts."
Some of the last-minute legislation raised eyebrows. On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a historic bill approved in both sides of the chamber aimed at police reforms. Costello says the bill was in reaction to the death of George Floyd, an African-American in police custody last month.
"We were concerned about what happened up there in Minnesota," said Costello, "and also the reactions around here. We said, 'look, let's look at what we have, that we can maybe help with this.' It does ban choke holds. It authorizes the attorney general to prosecute officer-related deaths. One thing, I think, is that it prevents officers who engage in misconduct from getting hired by other departments. So, they get fired one place, and go somewhere else, instead of getting them out of the system when they're trouble."
Costello also defends legislation passed along party lines requiring the Iowa Secretary of State's office to gain legislative committee approval of mailing out absentee ballots to all registered voters--such as what happened prior to this month's Iowa Primary. The Imogene Republican says the bill simply installs checks and balances on the secretary's powers.
"The Secretary of State has really broad powers," he said. "We're not sure he should have all those powers without any checks and balances. We put some balances on there that he can still do that, but it has to be with the permission of the legislative council. There's some hold in the voter I-D (laws) with absentee ballots. So, voter I-D would be effective with that."