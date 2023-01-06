(Imogene) -- State Senator Mark Costello has several items on his "wish list" heading into the 2023 General Assembly.
Like other lawmakers, Costello returns to the Statehouse in a new legislative district. Following redistricting, the Imogene Republican now represents District, which includes familiar territory in Fremont and Mills counties, but new turf in Harrison and rural portions of Pottawattamie counties. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Costello says one of the measures he'll push in the new session involves increased funding for maternal health programs--including expanding the Medicaid eligibility parameters for pregnant women.
"That eligibility goes off normally--it isn't going off right now because of the pandemic--would normally go off 60 days after the birth," said Costello. "We might extend that to a year, and allow that to be covered for another year. That's one area. Another area is reimbursing crisis pregnancy centers and other women's health providers that would do services that normally could be reimbursed--and they haven't to this point."
Costello, a member of the Iowa Senate's Health and Human Services Budget Committee, also backs a bill combining the state's public health and human resources departments.
"Mostly, there's efficiencies to be gained in administrative costs," he said, "and just to have better coordination between the two areas. There was some overlap, and I think it's going to be a good thing."
Costello, however, says he has no idea how the volatile eminent domain issue will play out this session. Residents in his district are among those calling for restrictions on eminent domain usage on land acquisition connected to proposed carbon pipeline projects.
"It gets really complicated when you try to figure out a bill that will accomplish the needs that we have," said Costello. "I know there's strong support to not allow eminent domain unless there's a high level of voluntary participation. We want to try to protect the property rights of people maybe on both sides, because some people want to be able to get the payments that come with that.":
Lawmakers in the Iowa House passed a bill during the 2022 session delaying the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipelines. But, no action was taken in the Senate. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello here: