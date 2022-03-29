(Des Moines) -- Possible action on the issue of eminent domain on proposed pipeline projects is among the lingering issues in the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session.
Recently, the Iowa House approved a temporary measure barring developers from applying for eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year. The action followed concerns over Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline, which covers portions of southwest Iowa. Action regarding eminent domain is still pending in the Iowa Senate. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, State Senator Mark Costello says he's undecided on how he would vote on the issue.
"I've not actually made up my own mind on that," said Costello. "I want to hear all the arguments for it. There's some issues with the carbon pipeline--it does involve our ethanol plant in Shenandoah, so I want to make sure I hear that side of it, too, from the ethanol plant there."
Plans call for a 700-mile pipeline to transport CO2 from ethanol plants in five Midwestern states--including Shenandoah's Green Plains facility--to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. The Imogene Republican says he's fielded comments from both sides of the spectrum on the eminent domain issue.
"Some people are very much against the idea of eminent domain for a private project for this," he said. "Some people feel very, very strongly about it. I haven't heard from a lot of people, but I would say the ones that I've heard feel strongly about it. I've also heard from the other side where it's like, you know, there is some public good here, and it's the utilities board's decision to make on this. So, I think we have to think about it, and look at it from what's really happening."
Costello was asked about whether he has faith in the Iowa Utilities Board's handling of the matter.
"I guess I feel like they're a solid board," said Costello. "I'm not sure whether they would necessarily come out with a decision that I might make, or some of my constituents would make. But, they're there for that job--that's what they've been assigned to do. So, there's that aspect of it that do we want to take that out of their hands, or let them make the decision? I'm not sure what the right answer is for this."
Utilities board members aren't expected to rule on the eminent domain matter until March of next year. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello here: