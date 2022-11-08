(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to renovate a downtown building received the Shenandoah City Council's blessing Tuesday evening.
By unanimous vote, the council selected Bri Sorensen's project for an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant. Sorensen's project was one of two under consideration as the city's applicant for up to $100,000 in state grant money for renovation or demolition projects. Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm, and to renovate the top floor into three apartment units. Sorensen's proposal was selected over Tom Slater, who proposed renovating the building at 515 and 517 West Sheridan. Sorensen thanked council members for reviewing and considering each proposal.
"It's exciting to see the activity on Main Street," said Sorensen, "and whatever your decision is tonight is not to say that either project is not worthy of the work and financial contribution. Certainly, it's encouraging that investment in the community. Both Tom and I are relatively young individuals, and it's exciting to see that."
Slater's plans called renovating three existing apartment units on the top floor of the former Mickey G's building, and creating space on the bottom floor for another apartment plus two businesses. Slater says his project isn't a turnkey operation.
"One council member asked me if $100,000 was going to be enough to get this open," said Slater. "I said no. It's going to be a lot more than that. But, if I was approved for this next step, it would definitely move things along a lot, lot faster."
Saying he doesn't have a vote on the matter, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen praised both applicants.
"People don't understand what part the catalyst is," said McQueen. "It's to start a fire on hopefully one building, then see another one, another one and another one. So, both of you guys, I appreciate what you're doing for downtown. I really do. I can't thank you enough for being a part of downtown, and wanting to be here."
Councilman Richard Jones motioned to support Sorensen's application, citing an IEDA grant requirement specifying underutilized facilities as recipients.
"The way I looked at was--Tom, no knock against you--but that was a business about a year, year-and-a-half ago," said Jones. "It was being utilized. Bri's is not. It was just sitting there, It took some vision and craziness to go in and take on that project. That's why I would lean towards Bri."
Councilman Kim Swank originally voiced support for Slater's proposal, saying it would help create business in the downtown area. But, Swank voted in favor of Sorensen's proposal to make the final tally unanimous. Applications are due into the state in January. IEDA officials are expected to announce the recipients in July.
In other business Tuesday night, the council approved a 180-day extension for Robert Miller for a rehabilitation contract at 909 7th Avenue, and set a public hearing for November 22 at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property located at 300 Pine Street to Nishna Productions, Incorporated for $1,000.