(Shenandoah) – Alcohol will be allowed in limited forms for a special event in Shenandoah’s Sportsman Park next month.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a temporary exclusion from city ordinances regarding public consumption in the park for registered riders and support staff involved with the Birds and Bees Bike Ride on the Wabash Trace May 22nd. Shenandoah City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says the exclusion allows the ride’s participants to have open containers in the park during the event.
“A city can open a city-controlled area for their own consumption,” said Sorensen. “They can have it open, and they would not be subjected to being picked up for having an open container. It prevents a person from being fined or incriminated for open container.”
Councilman Kim Swank voiced support for Birds and Bees bikers.
“They said that their average age is 45-to-85,” said Swank. “They’re going to bring in their own shower trailers. They were in Sportman Park at RAGBRAI. Chad (Tiemeyer) said they left the place looking really good. So, the park board recommended that we ask the council to lift it.”
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, however, questioned whether lifting city regulations would open alcohol consumption in the park up to local residents during the event. Sorensen replied that while open containers are allowed, hard liquor is still prohibited.
“It’s open to open containers,” said Sorensen. “But, it does not include hard liquor. If you have a liquor container, you’ll be arrested. If you have beer, you won’t.”
City Administrator A.J. Lyman adds the group is expected to supply their own food – though the Depot Deli will cater a breakfast for the riders.
In other business Tuesday night, the council set a special meeting and public meeting for May 3rd at 6 p.m. for a voluntary annexation request at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue in Fremont County. The annexation is the first step in the construction of a 40-unit apartment complex at that location. Council members also set a public hearing for April 27th on the sale of city-owned property at 100 West Sheridan Avenue. And, the council approved street closures for a controlled burn of property located at 307 North Center Street scheduled for this Saturday. The burn is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved the Donut Stop’s parking closure request between 606 and 608 West Sheridan Avenue for May 8th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Relax and Unwind to operate at that property.
--- accepted the completion of Shenandoah Regional Airport’s 4-unit T-hangar project construction project, and a final payment to Henningson Construction totaling $12,768.
--- approved rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
--- approved rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees at the Shenandoah Golf Course, including Greg Scott as mower, Kelly McQueen as pro shop manager, and Susan Blane and Darlene Howard as pro shop attendants.
--- appointed Lisa Connell to the city’s board of zoning adjustment, replacing Becca Castle Laughlin.