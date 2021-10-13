(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council saluted the city's outdoor park and recreation director Tuesday evening.
Council members and Mayor Dick Hunt bade a fond farewell to Chad Tiemeyer, who resigned last month to accept the park and rec director's position in Carroll. In presenting a framed certificate, Hunt lauded Tiemeyer for his six years of service to the city.
"We hate to see you go," Hunt told Tiemeyer. "You've done an awful lot here. But, we understand that if you get a good opportunity, you should go when you're younger than I am."
In a recent interview with KMA News, Tiemeyer thanked the community for their support of his department's various endeavors and programs during his tenure.
"We have a lot of volunteer groups that help us out a lot," said Tiemeyer. "We wouldn't be in the situation we are now without them. We have a growing department, and us as members of city government, we can't thank them enough."
Tiemeyer's last day as park and rec director is October 22nd. His new job in Carroll begins November 1st. A successor to Tiemeyer has yet to be named.