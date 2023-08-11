(Council Bluffs) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle-versus-SUV accident in Council Bluffs late Thursday evening.
Council Bluffs Police says the accident occurred near the intersection of South 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined a 2017 GROM motocycle driven by 18-year-old Kaden Desanitago of Council Bluffs was eastbound on 23rd Avenue, when a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by 24-year-old Bryce Smith of Council Bluffs made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
Desantiago was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Council Bluffs P-D's Traffic Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4948.