(Council Bluffs) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Council Bluffs Friday evening.
Council Bluffs Police say the accident occurred at the Interstate 90 eastbound entrance ramp on Highway 6. Authorities say a tractor-trailer exited the interstate by mistake, and was attempting to reenter when it broadsided another vehicle while crossing the northbound lanes.
The vehicle driver was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment. Council Bluffs Police’s traffic unit is still investigating the accident. Names of the drivers involved have not been released.