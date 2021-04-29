(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are searching for two children who are missing from a facility.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says 10-year-old Taylor DeGonia and 12-year-old Izabeth Morris were last seen at Children's Square USA in the 500 block of North 7th Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday. DeGonia is a white male, 5'4 with brown hair, black sweatpants and a red shirt. Morris is described as a white female, 5'2 with short black hair, a pint shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on the missing children should call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728.