(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs is one of 265 communities across the country that has been selected for federal grant money to clean up a contaminated property.
The Environmental Protection Agency Monday announced that Council Bluffs has received $500,000 through the Brownfields program included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money will be used to help clean up the former Reliance Battery Factory at 813 22nd Avenue. The factory closed in 2019 and a 2020 study found elevated levels of lead and arsenic in the soil, as well as other contaminants.
The Brownfields project grants money to cities for cleaning up buildings or for assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals. Once cleaned up, the sites can be redeveloped into productive uses. Nationwide, the EPA gave out over $254 million to Brownfields projects.