(Council Bluffs) -- As finances reach a tipping point, Council Bluffs school officials are closing the smallest elementary school in the district.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Council Bluffs School Board unanimously approved closing Crescent Elementary School at the end of the current school year. Chief of Elementary Schools Mark Schuldt says declining enrollment has spurred the discussion of closing the elementary despite efforts to counteract the trend and increased expenses district-wide. The school currently has 64 students enrolled. School Board President Chris LaFerla says staff and elected officials have not taken the decision lightly.
"All of us at one point in time behind the scenes, have been advocates for Crescent in one way or another," said LaFerla. "I just wanted to be on record saying that -- all of us have good intentions and this is a decision we don't want to make."
Schuldt has also cited numbers indicating that less than 50% of students in the Crescent boundary attend the K-5 school, with 41 of the 122 potential students open enrolling in another district. Additionally, as the district is facing an over $3.8 million deficit for next school year, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murrillo says the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds that have kept the school functioning are beginning to run out.
Board Member Jill Shudak says the Council Bluffs school district is not alone in making these types of decisions saying the discussion has arisen from what she calls years of inadequate increases in state funding.
"Even if enrollment stayed flat, we're not being funded by the state where we need to be across the state," said Shudak. "This isn't Crescent specific, this is Council Bluffs schools, this is Lewis Central, Underwood -- we're not getting the funding that the public education system needs in order to sustain this."
The board's decision came despite over an hour's worth of comments during a public hearing before the vote urging the board to keep the school open. Crescent resident Shawn Shea says the board should factor more than just the numbers into their decision.
"We've done everything from non-profits, fundraising, and we're ready to build a preschool and daycare -- where's my elected official," said Shea. "You are the (people) that decide, not the numbers or the way you stack those numbers -- I'm looking for (the board) to represent us."
Meanwhile, Pottawattamie County Supervisor Brian Shea says economic development efforts are taking off in and around Crescent, particularly housing, after recovering from the Missouri River flooding.
"We've built I think six other homes besides the 16 that are up there now and they've got more coming," said Brian. "Our businesses are booming, our ski hills are booming, and every little restaurant. We've brought in some construction companies and rebuilt our Casey's Store and we also got a Dollar General -- it might be funny to you, but when you live out there and you've got to go get a gallon of milk or something, that's a big deal."
Several parents and family members spoke before the board, including Shanna Zordell. While the class sizes might be smaller at Crescent, Zordell says the school offers a unique experience for students.
"We're not all the same and you're supporting the diversity in your district from the rural farm kids to those from Council Bluffs looking for a different environment," said Zordell. "By design, Crescent is a smaller school and that's okay -- don't oversimplify this diversity. Keeping Crescent open gives kids and families in Crescent and Council Bluffs a choice -- don't take away their choices."
School officials say the plan is to have Crescent students attend Lewis and Clark and College View Elementary schools, and the district will offer transportation. The move is expected to save the district roughly $911,000.