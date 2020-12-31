(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs brewery is the latest winner of a small business pitch competition sponsored by TS Bank, Advance Southwest Iowa and several other supporting sponsors.
Full Fledged Brewing Company was announced as the winner of the top prize in the REV pitch competition held on December 4th. Dave Wise is Senior Vice President of Business Banking for TS Bank. He says the competition was the revival of a similar project that the bank used to run.
"We held a small business pitch competition from 2015-2017 and took a little hiatus," said Wise. "We decided to restart that small business pitch competition in 2020. REV was an idea for us to really partner with those in the community that are creating entrepreneurial ecosystems to help encourage business owners to start, stay and grow their businesses throughout southwest Iowa."
Wise says the competition was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The five finalists had 20 minutes," said Wise. "We had five judges and each business was given 20 minutes to tell us about their business, tell us what they would do with the money and then the judges asked a lot of great questions with a lot of great dialogue. The judges deliberated and split up the prize money between four businesses."
Full Fledged Brewing Company was awarded $5,000 from the $10,000 pool in the contest. Wise says the winners will use the money to expand their customer base.
"Marshall and Dessie Redmond are a couple of entrepreneurs and were from the area originally," said Wise. "They moved away and came back and saw a need for a craft brewery in Council Bluffs. They started in 2019. They have plans to use the money towards a canning line, so that they can reach new customers and get their product into grocery stores."
Since its inception in 2015, TS Bank has awarded over $75,000 to local small businesses. Wise says it’s part of a commitment to community development.
"We've seen generations of de-investment in rural America," said Wise. "But I've found that some of the most innovative spirit anywhere in this country can be found in rural America. There's so much potential, talent and enthusiasm throughout the area. We just wanted to help continue to spark that and help grow that spirit within rural America."
Other winners in the REV competition include $2,500 for Tandem Works, and $1,250 each for P@YD Omaha LLC and Farmhouse & Flowers of Atlantic.
Wise was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM Program. You can hear the full interview below.