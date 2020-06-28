(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs Police are investigating a burglary reported at a local motel early Sunday morning.
Police say the burglary took place at the Motel 6 at 3032 South Expressway shortly before 5 a.m. Authorities say the victim alleges two females—one reportedly armed with a hatchet—and one male entered her motel room and stole undisclosed items. The victim claims she and her boyfriend chased down the females, and retrieved some of their belongings. The female suspects then fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers later located the male suspect on the east side of the South Expressway, and took him into custody.
Names of the suspects have not been released. Police say the incident is still under investigation.