UPDATE: 9:37 A.M. May 4th, 2021
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police say two children reported missing have been found safe.
Police say10-year-old Taylor DeGonia and 13-year-old Dakota Van Beek were reported missing from Children's Square USA at 500 North 7th Street around 8:40 p.m. Monday. Police says the children returned to the facility overnight. Further information is unavailable.
ORIGINAL STORY: 5:52 A.M. May 4th, 2021
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public's help in locating two missing children.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says 10-year-old Taylor DeGonia and 13-year-old Dakota Van Beek were reported missing from Children's Square USA at 500 North 7th Street around 8:40 p.m. Monday. DeGonia is described as a white male, 5'4 with brown hair, a black shirt and blue jeans. Van Beek is a white female, 5'4 with blonde hair, a blue T-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is urged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at (712) 328-4728.