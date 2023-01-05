(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs fire officials have identified the person killed in an explosion earlier this week.
Authorities say 56-year-old Martin Desomma was killed in the incident late Tuesday morning at 709 North 35th Street. A preliminary investigation determined that a compressed natural gas cylinder exploded in the residence's garage. Two more compressed natural gas containers were removed from the property as a safety precaution. However, authorities say there's no indication a gas leak was involved in the explosion.
An autopsy is planned as part of the investigation.
The Council Bluffs Fire Marshall's Office investigated the explosion, with assistance from the State Fire Marshall's Office and Council Bluffs Police.