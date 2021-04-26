(Council Bluffs) – Fire damaged an apartment complex in Council Bluffs Monday afternoon.
Council Bluffs firefighters were dispatched to the Copper Creek Apartments at 2704 East Kanesville shortly before 2:45 p.m. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy flames extending up the exterior balconies and into the attic. The fire was declared under control approximately 60 minutes later.
Fire officials say the apartment’s occupants escaped safely. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at a local hospital and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.