(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony has received nationwide accolades for their recent volunteer work.
The Guild was chosen as one of eight volunteer organizations by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras for their Spotlight Award. Spotlight Awards are given for projects that contribute to the success of a specific initiative or for a noteworthy activity. The Guild's "Bach and Beer" virtual event held in January of 2021 aimed to support local businesses and music education programs for Southwest Iowa students. On the KMA "Morning Show," board advisor Kelsey Stupfell says the recognition is a great privilege.
"We're just super honored to receive the Spotlight Award from the Council," said Stupfell. "We'll be receiving this award in-person. One of our representatives from Southwest Iowa is going to Los Angeles on June 2. We're just very honored to be representing the Omaha Symphony, but also Southwest Iowa."
The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony was founded in 1965, with the mission to broaden the Symphony's education and outreach efforts. The Guild hosts events to establish connections outside of the typical classroom, such as their "Mission Imagination" that hosts around 2,200 Southwest Iowa Students. Stupfell says the Bach and Beer get together perfectly aligned with their community outreach, and helping support the Symphony while maneuvering around the chaos of Covid.
"We had to pivot," said Stupfell. "We did get creative -- we had some outside concerts and things like that, but we still needed to do an annual fundraiser. We also wanted to partner with a local small business. Full Fledged Brewing Company in Council Bluffs helped us with this too. We delivered charcuterie boards to folk's homes, and they also received a full flight of beers from Full Fledged while they could enjoy Bach music from the Omaha Symphony on our Zoom. It was really very fun and interactive."
The Guild will receive the award during the League for American Orchestra's National Conference in Los Angeles during June 1-3. The project is also being featured on the Volunteer Council's Facebook page. To learn more about the Guild and any upcoming events, visit omahasymphony.org/cbguild. You can hear the full interview with Kelsey Stupfell below.