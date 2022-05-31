(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony is getting ready for another night of fun, food, and music.
The Guild's "Bassoons and BBQ" is coming up in early June. The event serves as a way to give back to the community, and also raise funds to support the Omaha Symphony. Former Guild president and current board advisor Kelsey Stupfell says they have a variety of highlights planned for the night.
"It's going to be a bassoon trio outdoor concert," said Stupfell. "We're going to be honoring Nancy Schulze as our honoree, and also our Southwest Iowa scholarship recipient."
Landon Williams will be receiving the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship is given annually to a student that is entering the music field.
The Guild's Bassoons and BBQ follows their mission to educate and engage the community -- including the over 4,000 Southwest Iowa students and educators they serve. The Guild has even been recognized nationally for their work with the esteemed Spotlight Award granted by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras. Stupfell says this passion of giving back is what initially drew her to the Council Bluffs Guild.
"I had a past board member that invited me to be connected, and I just really fell in love with the mission," said Stupfell. "I'm a music lover myself, and I love the music education for our younger audience to kind of help with that next generation coming up."
Bassoons and BBQ will take place Thursday, June 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 12800 240 Street in Council Bluffs. Tickets are on sale for $50, with the chance to purchase raffle tickets for $10 each or 3 tickets for $20. Included in the raffle prizes is a set of Omaha Symphony season tickets. You can reserve your seat online at omahasymphony.org/cbguild. You can hear the full interview with board advisor Kelsey Stupfell below.