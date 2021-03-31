(Council Bluffs) -- No injuries were reported at a house fire in Council Bluffs Wednesday morning.
According to Council Bluffs Fire Department Chief Justin James at approximately 11:40 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to 3237 Ave F for a report of a house fire.
Crews arrived to find an enclosed porch on the backside of the house fully involved with the fire spreading to a detached garage. The fire was declared under control approximately 40 minutes later.
The 2 occupants home at the time were able to escape safely, and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.