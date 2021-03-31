Council Bluffs Fire Department
Photo courtesy of Council Bluffs Fire Department's Facebook Page

(Council Bluffs) -- No injuries were reported at a house fire in Council Bluffs Wednesday morning.

According to Council Bluffs Fire Department Chief Justin James at approximately 11:40 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to 3237 Ave F for a report of a house fire.

Crews arrived to find an enclosed porch on the backside of the house fully involved with the fire spreading to a detached garage. The fire was declared under control approximately 40 minutes later.

The 2 occupants home at the time were able to escape safely, and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.