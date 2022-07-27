(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man that failed to report in.
Zachary Russell White failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility yesterday as required. White was admitted to the facility in April on Robbery 2nd Degree in Pottawattamie County.
White is described as a 21-year-old white male, height 5' 7", and weighs 191 pounds.
Anyone with information on White's whereabouts should contact local police.