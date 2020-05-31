(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs joined Omaha in undergoing a curfew to ward off possible violence Sunday afternoon.
City officials issued a curfew for the entire community effective at 8 p.m. Sunday. A statement on the Council Bluffs Police Facebook page indicated the city received several messages, calls and emails regarding “possible protests and/or riots” happening in Council Bluffs Sunday evening. Police confirmed that no active permits were in place for lawful protests scheduled for Sunday evening, and that additional staff was available to address issues as they arise.
Officials say they’re not concerned about law-abiding citizens, and individuals traveling to and from work. Residents are advised to use common sense. Anyone with concerns was asked to call Council Bluffs Police at 911, or 712-328-5737 for non-emergency matters.