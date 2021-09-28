Council Bluffs K-9 Officer Rudy

(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs police dog is receiving treatment following a fall Monday morning.

Council Bluffs Police say officers and K-9 officer Rudy were searching an abandoned building at 500 West Broadway for intruders. While searching ahead of his handler on an upper floor, the dog went through a door leading to a sloped section of roofing. Police say Rudy slipped and fell approximately three stories, and suffered a broken femur and tibia.

Rudy was taken to Iowa State Veterinary Hospital in Ames for surgery. Further information on the dog's condition is expected to be released later.

